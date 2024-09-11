At the 2024 Turin Motor Show, the Italian public will have the opportunity to admire for the first time the McLaren Artura Spider, the first convertible hybrid supercar from the British brand.

This event marks a grand return for McLaren, which will also showcase the new 750Sthe lightest and highest performing production supercar, and the 720S GT3Xa symbol of heritage racing of the car manufacturer. The exhibition will be held from September 13th to 15th 2024, in an open context that will transform Turin into the Italian capital of supercars.



There McLaren Artura Spiderwhich will be exhibited in the classic McLaren Orangeis equipped with theExterior Carbon Fibre Packorange brake calipers and 10-spoke wheels in Superlight Forged Alloy. This car not only offers outstanding performance in mode full electricbut adds the charm of open-air driving thanks to its retractable hard topwhich is activated in just 11 seconds. The new Spider retains the dynamic qualities of the coupé model, further enhancing driving pleasure and versatility for everyday use.

At his side, the McLaren 750S stands out for its new colour Ember Orange Elite and interiors in Black Alcantara with orange details. This supercar, launched in 2023, represents the best of technology Carbon Fiber and offers a highly customizable driving experience thanks to exclusive packages McLaren Special Operations (MSO). The 750S embodies the continuity of McLaren innovation, offering customers an unprecedented level of personalisation, with new visual and functional options for the Model Year 2025.

In addition, the McLaren 720S GT3Xdesigned for the track, embodies McLaren’s passion for the motorsport. With an engine 4.0-liter twin-turbo that provides 720 HPthis car is built without compromise to deliver the best performance on the track, enhancing the racing heritage of the brand. Its dynamic debut took place at Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2021, where he took victory with an impressive time of 45.01 seconds.

McLaren continues to redefine the concept of supercar with models like the GTSwhich unites dynamic performance and comfort for long-distance travel. With 2024 production already sold out, McLaren confirms its role as leader in the luxury segment luxury cars high performance, remaining a point of reference for enthusiasts around the world.