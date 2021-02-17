D.he electric driving is now also reaching the world of super sports cars. McLaren from England claims the very first hybrid high-performance supercar and christened the completely new development Artura. The name is an artificial word and is made up of future tense (future) and type (art). At the heart of the Artura is, in addition to the new carbon chassis, which is now baked in-house in the new plant in Sheffield, a brand-new engine.

The V6 engine with a cylinder angle of 120 degrees has a displacement of three liters and offers 585 hp and a maximum torque of 585 Newton meters. All previous McLaren had a V8 engine with 3.8 or 4.0 liter displacement. The V6 is supported by an electric motor integrated into the eight-speed dual clutch transmission, which contributes a further 99 hp and 225 Nm of torque. Makes a total of 680 hp and a maximum torque of 720 Nm.

If you get the most out of the combination, you can accelerate to 100 km / h in 3.0 seconds, to 200 km / h in 8.3 and to 300 km / h in 21.5 seconds. The top speed is limited to 330 km / h. It can of course also be more relaxed. The Artura can drive up to 30 kilometers purely electrically, the 99 hp of the e-machine are sufficient for a top of 130 km / h.









McLaren is proud of the low dry weight of the 4.53 meter long and 1.19 meter high sports car of 1.4 tons. The entire electrical system brings an additional weight of only 130 kilograms, of which 15.4 kilograms are accounted for by the motor and 88 kilograms by the lithium-ion battery. This has a capacity of 7.4 kWh. At the socket it is recharged in three hours. In addition, the batteries can be actively charged by the combustion engine while driving. The official consumption figures are not yet available, according to the standard it will be 5.5 liters of premium gasoline per 100 kilometers, which then results in CO2 emissions of 129 grams per kilometer. No McLaren has ever been more economical.

The tank holds 72 liters. The 5.5 liters are of course a fantasy value, the kWh from the battery are added. If you are constantly charging, you can get by almost without gas. Incidentally, the McLaren always drives purely electrically in reverse.

As always, door up

In terms of design, the Artura follows the previous line, the doors open upwards like the other McLaren sports cars, and the aluminum roof contributes to the low weight, in addition to the carbon chassis. The wheels, pirellis are drawn on, are 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the back. For the first time at McLaren, the driven rear axle has an electric limited-slip differential. Purists are pleased that the rear is not marred by any spoiler.

The interior design is also new. There are new clubsport seats for the two passengers and three different designs to choose from: Performance, TechLux and Vision. For the first time at McLaren, assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control or lane assist are also being introduced. The infotainment software can be updated via radio (over the air).

Travelers have to be modest: the small trunk in the bow has a volume of 160 liters. Series production at the Woking plant in east London will start in April or May, with the first vehicles expected to reach customers in the third quarter. The price should be around 220,000 euros, the order books are open. McLaren offers a five-year or 75,000-kilometer guarantee, the battery has six years and the chassis, which is now 15 centimeters shorter than the other McLaren, even ten years.

McLaren is hoping for a breath of fresh air with the new model, which is placed between 540/570 and 720. Optimistic planning for 2020 was 4800 units sold, only around 1700 sports cars could ultimately be sold, due to Corona.