The McLaren Artura is transformed into a work of art thanks to the collaboration with the German artist Cevin Parker: the famous creative has in fact created a special livery for Artura, the brand’s hybrid supercar, transformed into an authentic work of art . The exclusive creation was immortalized in some shots taken in the main locations in Berlin that most inspired Parker. The car will also be on display at events throughout the year, such as Nit D’Arte in Palma de Mallorca and ART Basel in Miami.

McLaren and the Artura artwork

“We are delighted to announce this exclusive collaboration with Cevin Parker – commented Bastian Luehmann, Market Director Central Europe, McLaren Automotive – Parker’s extraordinary talent and deep knowledge of the art allowed him to create an exciting design, which perfectly captures the spirit of dell’Artura. Her use of color – particularly the stunning combination of purple and yellow – symbolizes creativity, individuality, energy and optimism, reflecting Artura’s dynamic personality”.

The artist’s comment

Self-taught contemporary abstract artist, Cevin Parker, who lives in Berlin, is increasingly appreciated; more recently, he presented his works at the IncuBARTor exhibition in Hamburg. “I’m really happy to have the opportunity to work with McLaren and to bring together two of my greatest passions: art and supercars Parker stressed. I can’t wait to see the public’s reaction to this project.”

The super hybrid McLaren Artura

The Artura is the first model built on the new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture platform, more conveniently known as MCLA, which allows the car to exhibit the lightest-in-class dry weight of 1,395kg and a DIN dry weight of 1,498kg. The performance of the forthcoming Artura’s hybrid powertrain is certainly the car’s most appealing aspect. Which will be powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine combined with an electric motor, for a combined power of 671 HP and 720 Nm of maximum torque. The powertrain will be powered by a 7.4 kWh battery pack, which provides a 100% electric range of approximately 31 kilometres. The specifications announced by McLaren will guarantee a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.0 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 330 km/h.