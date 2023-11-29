Looking to 2024

The Formula 1 season officially ended with the post-season tests in Abu Dhabi, with the teams now looking exclusively to the next championship. Among the future plans there are not only the objectives of confirming or improving the performances implemented this year, but also those of completing agreements with new business partners. In this sense, the team that has already taken a step forward was the McLaren.

The new agreement

The Woking team, a great protagonist in the second part of the championship, has in fact announced themulti-year agreement achieved with Monster Energy as new sponsor starting from 2024. The brand of the well-known energy drink, already present in other Formula 1 and MotoGP entities, will thus continue its path of sponsorship in the world of the Circus and motorsport, with its own logo appearing on the helmetson racing suits and on caps by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Welcome to the McLaren F1 family, @MonsterEnergy! 🤝 Monster Energy, a leading global energy drink brand with deep roots in motorsport, has joined the McLaren Formula 1 Team as an Official Partner for the 2024 season and beyond. Read more. 👇 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) November 28, 2023

The first comments

While waiting for the presentation of the next single-seater, in addition to the pre-season tests, McLaren has in the meantime welcomed Monster Energy through the words of its CEO Zak Brown: “We are delighted to join forces with the iconic Monster Energy brand starting next season – he has declared – Monster is focused on celebrating athletes through bold ideas and creating great content, so we can’t wait to explore ideas and find new ways to engage and entertain our fans.”. Enthusiasm also expressed by Rodney Sacks, President and Co-CEO of Monster Energy: “Monster Energy is proud to begin this new chapter of its F1 journey with McLaren Racing – commented – Monster is focused on enhancing fan experiences and partnering with a world-class team and its elite drivers to share our passion with the global F1 audience. We are planning some really exciting programs with Lando and Oscar and are excited to race together from 2024.”