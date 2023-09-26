TUMI, the leading international travel and lifestyle brand, announces the addition of two new suitcases to its luxury travel collection designed in collaboration with luxury supercar manufacturer and elite motorsports team, McLaren. Following the partnership announcement in 2019, the TUMI | McLaren travel collections have already pushed the boundaries of innovation and luxury and today accelerate into a new dimension with the introduction of the Aero Rolling Trunk and Aero Extended Trip Packing Case.

Aerodynamic trunk

This trunk echoes automotive inspiration inside and out with its CX6 carbon fiber detailing and innovative integrated shelves optimize functionality and organization. Echoing automotive design, the sliding trunk is crafted from a mix of exceptionally durable materials including Tegris, an aircraft-inspired molded front panel and CX6 carbon fiber detailing throughout.

Unique details inspired by McLaren

The travel influence continues with organized shelves throughout and Papaya highlights bring a distinctive touch. This trunk offers superior functionality and versatility without sacrificing design. The split chest opening contains organizational shelving for maximum organization and flexible packing capabilities.

The travel case

Featuring CX6 carbon fiber detailing and compression straps reminiscent of McLaren’s five-point harness and with a McLaren buckle, the Aero Extended Trip Travel Case is expandable and its spacious design is ideal for longer trips or luggage of group. The Aero Rolling Trunk and Aero Extended Trip Packing Case are now available for purchase through TUMI.com and TUMI retail stores worldwide.