The premiere of Formula 1 holds the forecast announced by analysts. McLaren government, the car that ended Plethoric 2024 is still in the same inertia, dominates the debut of 2025. Lando Norris achieves the first pole with a full line for the Papaya team, Piestri Segundo. Much equality on the track, discreet debut from Hamilton with Ferrari (eighth) and good classification of Carlos Sainz (tenth and in Q3). Fernando Alonso placed the Aston Martin Twelfth, Gray Start for the green car that two years ago got eight podiums of a cup.

Q1. Antonelli and Lawson Ko

The first round of the course decrees an equality that can be done. A Q1 with four pilots tight in the head, separated by little margin and in which the rookie setbacks occur. Two leading cars, the Mercedes de Antonelli fall, who has problems with the height of the car, and the Red Bull of Lawson, which marks a Czech Pérez to the first exchange.

Two great laps of Fernando Alonso place him in a clear position, far from the risk of elimination. The forecast was difficult for Aston Martin, but the Asturian draws the trade of half a life in the F1 to stand ninth.









More problems for Carlos Sainz, thirteenth in Q1 and surpassed by his partner Alex Albon. The two Spaniards cross the barrier to the second tie.

Q2. Alonso eliminated

Alonso cannot complete the first return attempt, a trallazo of Aston Martin visiting the gravel prevents it. There are four places for Q3, since two level cars, Antonelli and Lawson are missing. The Spanish has to leave everything for the second attempt and the mechanics the flat background of the green car.

A first sector without improvement causes Alonso not to close a round turn and in the time table it is out of Q3, twelfth at the outlet of Sunday.

Good provision of Carlos Sainz, seventh with Williams within Q3, also his partner Albon, a team in evident progression regarding his perdeker dynamics of the last seasons. Again Norris achieves the best chrono. A Hamilton spin, which keeps the pulse in its debut with Ferrari, color the session.

Q3. Norris pole

The final batch shows that McLaren had an march, an extra point to squeeze at the moment of truth. Norris (1.15: 096) and Piastri (1.15: 180) complete the double of the Woking team and establish the speed difference with Max Verstappen, third, to four tenths.

For Hamilton it is an tasteless debut with Ferrari. Eighth, two tenths behind his partner Leclerc, is not to launch rockets. There is surprise because equality presides over the session, six different cars among the first seven, with special mention for Tsunoda (5th) and Albon (7th). Carlos Sainz concludes tenth, a success for Williams with the two upward cars.