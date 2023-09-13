New international agreement between CA Auto Bank And McLaren Automotivefor the creation of McLaren Financial Services in six key European markets. Launched in McLaren’s 60th anniversary year, the collaboration will provide McLaren customers with innovative and personalized financial solutions, as well as improved customer experience. Initially launched in 6 countries (Austria, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy and Switzerland), the collaboration will extend to other markets in the coming months.

Agreement on all models

The agreement covers all models produced by the brand, ranging from new 750S – the lightest and most powerful production McLaren – to the high-performance hybrid Artura and super light but refined GT.

Synergy for McLaren’s 60th anniversary

Signed at McLaren Technology Center (MTC)the brand’s headquarters based in Woking, Surrey, the agreement represents an important step for both companies. “We are pleased to have CA Auto Bank as our retail financing partner in these key markets. McLaren is committed to optimizing its European network, with the aim of providing the best financial services to customers interested in purchasing one of our supercars. CA Auto Bank was the obvious choice, thanks to its great track record of success in supporting elite brands” he said Brett SosoManaging Director for Europe, Middle East and Africa of McLaren Automotive. “McLaren has developed an exciting development strategy and choosing the right retail finance partner is key to achieving success.”.

CA Bank’s satisfaction

Satisfaction also on the part of CA Bank for the signing of this new agreement, in the words of Giacomo CarelliCEO of CA Auto Bank: “In almost a century of history, we have gained profound knowledge in the sector of financing exclusive and elite vehicles. We are proud to support McLaren and see this agreement as a crucial step in our growth journey, that will lead us to be leader in Europe in financial services for 360 degree mobility”.