How many points lost

Departures are starting to become a case for Landon Norris. Looking at the last five races, the McLaren driver lost two positions in Spain, one in Great Britain, two in Hungary and three in Belgium when he hit the gravel at the exit of Turn 1.

In an F1 where overtaking is becoming difficult due to the convergence of performance and the aerodynamic disturbances created by the cars in front, losing ground at the start is detrimental in terms of the championship. The team principal Andrea Star He addressed the issue in the press conference at the end of the Belgian Grand Prix.

“First of all, it must be remembered that we are talking about marginal episodes – Stella’s words – at Spa for example I think Norris was distracted by what was happening inside and went a bit wide. We certainly work with Lando as we work with Oscar to try to identify all the situations where we can improve individually, but we also analyse where we can collaborate better to be more prepared or to make the best use of our qualities. As for Lando, for example, It seems that statistically there are some dynamics that tend to occur in the early stages of the race. So we have to check if this evidence has a reason or if it is just coincidence. But like any other athlete or driver, I think Lando himself, who is part of the team, will think about what he can do better to make sure he capitalizes on the good work we are doing”.