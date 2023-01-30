In recent years, alongside some shock transfers that have revolutionized the Formula 1 driver market, there has been a specific trend on the part of the most important teams on the grid: trying to build your own stable ‘around’ a young talent to be grown at home until it reaches the top of motorsport. This is what Red Bull has done with Max Verstappen, Ferrari with Charles Leclerc and in part – even if the presence of a veteran like Lewis Hamilton in the team changes the interpretation a bit – Mercedes with George Russell. However, the fourth musketeer of this poker of talents who are writing the present and the future of the Circus is the only one who has yet to win a Grand Prix. Obviously the reference is to Lando Norrisunder McLaren since its debut year in F1.

Compared to his colleagues of the same generation, Norris is the only young talent in Formula 1 who has never yet had a vehicle capable of consistently competing for pole positions, podiums and victories. In 2022, McLaren’s #4 kept his team fighting practically alone for fourth place in the Constructors’ standings and above all he was the only driver to get on the podium without having a Red Bull, Ferrari or Mercedes available. Although the first victory in F1 has not yet arrived, nobody dares to question his qualities and McLaren has decided to bet everything on him in the team’s long path of rebirth. Norris in fact last year has renewed the contract with the British team until 2025.

Speaking to ESPN Zak BrownCEO of the papaya team, did not hesitate to define his young talent as a “franchise player”, using a term typical of American sports. It is that element of the team around which the company decides to build in order to achieve success. “Lando is a franchise driver – underlined the Californian manager, highlighting in particular the versatility of the 23-year-old from Bristol – Lando is one of those who, if we put all the F1 drivers in a buggy, would be in front. Because he has a natural talent. He’s an absolute star and he’s pushing us“.

Brown also drew an interesting comparison between Lewis Hamilton’s two ‘heirs’ in Britain: Lando Norris and George Russell. “Lando also wants to win races Brown concluded. I’m sure he knows he can beat George and has beaten him before. He will be anxious that the people he raced with as a boy don’t get too many more wins before he starts getting his own.” Norris and Russell were the two great protagonists, together with Alex Albon, of the 2018 F2 season. That championship was ultimately won by Russell, with Norris trailing second by 68 lengths.