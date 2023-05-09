New details emerge regarding McLaren’s next hybrid hypercar. For example, we know that the new high-performance V8 power unitdesigned in-house by McLaren’s powertrain team and intended to power the brand’s entire next generation of mild hybrid supercars, will come from engine supplier Ricardowith which the Woking automaker has signed a multi-year partnership.

Multi-year collaboration

The deal sees the continuation of the long-term partnership between the two UK-based companies, with Ricardo building the V6 and V8 powertrains that will power today’s high-performance hybrid supercars, McLaren said in a statement released by McLaren. and future of McLaren, and ensures that Ricardo will supply both hybrid and non-hybrid variants and, together with McLaren, will carry out further important investments at the high-performance engine manufacturing plant in Shoreham, with over 100 experienced engineers and production technicians dedicated to the supply of McLaren high-performance powertrains.

For the range of the future

“Our new high-performance hybrid V8 powertrain will form an integral part of McLaren’s new generation product range, offering the best-in-class performance and exciting driver involvement – said Michael Leiters, CEO of McLaren – This new agreement with Ricardo is, therefore, a important part of our ‘Future of Performance’ strategy and builds on the long-lasting relationship between the two UK companies, providing a boost for jobs and securing increased investment in what is a vitally important domestic engineering facility in the supply chain for future technologies.”

High standards

“We are delighted to have concluded this new engine supply agreement with McLaren Automotive for their new generation high performance V8 powertrain, which extends the long-term relationship between the two companies into the next decade. – added Graham Ritchie, CEO of Ricardo – Like McLaren, Ricardo has a proven track record of engineering excellence, delivering high performance technology and the highest standards of product quality supported by the supply chain. With this agreement, we look forward to continuing our McLaren consolidated thirty-year and highly successful relationship“.