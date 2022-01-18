The introduction of the new technical regulation for the 2022 season has not at all interrupted the many political battles within Formula 1 that the teams are waging among themselves for what will be the direction that sport will have to take in the coming years. Particularly active these days on various thorny topics is McLaren, which by the mouth of its CEO Zak Brown is expressing its position, almost always in contrast with that of the three main manufacturers of the Circus: Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari. The situation of the Woking team is particular, because it is certainly the team of greater size and thickness in the group of the ‘others’, but without an overall budget sufficient to reach the level of the top-3.

The introduction of the budget cap, which this season will be lowered to 135 million dollars, should meet the needs of the papaya team, reducing the spending possibilities of the big three. According to Zak Brown, however, there are systems that would allow some teams to ‘de facto’ circumvent the rules. These are the many discussed ‘satellite teams‘, or’ b-team ‘. The classic example is that of Red Bull and AlphaTauri, but a similar argument could be made for Ferrari-Haas or Mercedes-Aston Martin. Teams from the center or back of the group that in fact have become over the years almost the ‘ribs’ of their power unit supplier.

“The threat of having teams A and B has not gone away and it is vital that the governance of sport is strengthened to avoid it “ Brown wrote on the team’s official website. “The regulations, as they are today, are heavily geared towards customer teams – added the CEO of McLaren – which is not in line with the principle of F1 as a group of manufacturers competing with each other on equal terms. F1 needs ten real constructors. Each team – in addition to sharing the PU and potentially the gearbox components – must design and produce all the parts that are relevant to performance “. A clear attack, the latter, to extremely borderline situations as it had been for Racing Point (now Aston Martin) in the 2020 season.

“The current situation allows teams B to be too competitive compared to the constructors and teams A to be too competitive having the advantage of a team B. Not correcting this means that any team with title aspirations must have a team B and this is simply not Formula 1 – Brown increased the dose, then shifting the question to a purely ‘political’ plan – furthermore, the voting pressure exerted by teams A on their team B is inconsistent with the promotion of fair sport based on merit. Some teams don’t admit it, but there are times when some smaller teams vote against their own interests to meet the agenda of their respective A-teams. “.