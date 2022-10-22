A day in the top-10 for the McLaren. In Austin the Woking team achieved satisfactory placings with both Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, who only raced in PL2. The Australian, taking advantage of being able to mount 2022 tires for 35 minutes, printed a 1: 37.672 which earned him the third fastest time in the Texan afternoon, while the British was as usual very consistent, finishing first ninth (1: 37.856) and then sixth (1: 39.574). Debut in a race weekend for Alex Palouwhich was the second best among the rookie: the Spaniard was only beaten by Robert Shwartzman’s Ferrari.

“An interesting day. I didn’t drive in FP1, but then I had a long afternoon session, so it was a pretty busy Friday. It was obviously very nice to be back here. I love this place, the circuit is a lot of fun. This year is quite different with these cars. There are a lot more blind spots and the cars are still quite stiff so even though they have been resurfaced it is still a bit tricky in places“Said Ricciardo. “I think it has been a productive day, we will certainly make some changes to try to improve even more. It is difficult to understand how competitive we are with the different program that everyone has had in FP2, but we will continue to work on it“.

Norris: “A good day. This is a difficult circuit, some parts are still quite bumpy which is a challenge for this car. Some parts of the track are smoother, where it has been resurfaced. I think we have found a direction to follow with the set-up. We weren’t able to try many things in PL2 due to the 2023 tire test. I’m looking forward to qualifying.“.

Palou: “I’m very happy. The session went very well. You always think you are ready, but you never know when you get here. Obviously there is a little bit of pressure for having a car that isn’t yours, which has to hit the track again a short time later, along with all the data we had to collect for the team. I think the Driver Development Program work we did before coming here was fantastic, because it prepared me for today – and I think I am. having done everything I could in an hour. I felt as comfortable as I could have expected. Obviously it wasn’t my car, but I still felt comfortable and I think we got what we wanted so I’m really very happy“.