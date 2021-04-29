ofJasmin Pospiech shut down

A precarious situation: a luxury car suddenly burns brightly at a gas station, the fire brigade has its hands full. But it gets worse.

Philadelphia (Pennsylvania) – Now all sports car fans have to be very strong: Because at this sight, some people are sure to be close to tears. Understandable when you consider that the new value of this particular example is 335,000 euros.

But in the end, the McLaren 765 LT has to “live” at an ordinary gas station outside of Philadelphia in the US state of Pennsylvania. The fire brigade does its best, but in the end there is nothing more they can do for him. The emergency services react immediately when the emergency call comes, but when they want to put out the fire, it is already too late: the sports car is already meters high in flames.

Anton Low posted photos of the terrible fire on Facebook. In it he describes the dramatic moments when the owner of the McLaren is said to have tried desperately to put out the fire on his own. Understandable, it finally emerges later that he had only acquired the McLaren a short time before. But the fire brigade tells him to get away from the sports car quickly, otherwise it could be angry. Why the fire in the McLaren 765 LT could even have ended in a life-threatening manner and why it gets really dangerous is more here.* *24auto.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.