The McLaren 765LT came out a year or two ago and when we drove it for the first time we weren’t entirely convinced. Sure, he was ultra-fast and had those fantastic communication skills in abundance that McLaren has now built its reputation around. But he was also a little, uh… spiky in his manner. Irritable. A little too hectic, y’all.

And that was in warm, summery conditions. Now we drive it in the winter. Well, that probably won’t turn out too positively, will it? And yet, somehow: it’s different. Better different.

The winter tires make it quieter

On winter tires it feels friendlier and less biting than it did on that hardcore Pirelli Trofeo rubber it was on last time. It still has that blissful steering and the chassis still tells you everything you want to know, but it all feels a little less hysterical.

So we went to talk to McLaren, convinced that other changes must have been made as well; maybe to the engine management, to reduce the somewhat brusque way in which the turbos came in. After all, at our last meeting that seemed to be the car’s biggest underlying problem.

But no, nothing happened that could lead to anything like that, we were told. Anyway: what McLaren did tell us was that the winter tires have a wider tire width compared to the Pirelli Trofeos (haha, not the actual width of the rubber, but the window of conditions in which they operate effectively).

To feel a similar effect with those Trofeos, you have to get them up to temperature, which is not an easy task even in summer. Winter tires don’t have that problem. In addition, you are of course more wary in the winter anyway, and more aware of the compromises you simply have to make between weather conditions and expectations.

Be careful with the McLaren 765LT Spider

But we are also used to a certain amount of vagueness that comes with softer compound tires, which have many channels and sipes in their profile. But none of that was to be found during this test. No vagueness, no wooliness, nothing but compelling and super-communicative handling.

Of course, you can only go full throttle at low revs; you will simply have to realize how hard 800 Nm hits on a car that weighs less than 1,400 kilos. Caution is always advised. But to be fair, that goes for any supercar at any time of the year. Quite a bit of driving noise thumps through the carbon fiber cabin and suspension and damping are decidedly firm.

Final verdict of the McLaren 765LT Spider

During our ride our thoughts went back to the 720S, to what a spectacular all-rounder it really is. And that it is also considerably cheaper. But hey, that’s a whole different beast.

And if you still want to spend a very thick four tons on a supercar, and you are more about steering, chassis and driving sensations than about the flexibility that a hybrid offers, then you could consider this instead of a Ferrari 296 GTS.

Specifications McLaren 765LT Spider (2023)

Engine

3,994 cc

V8 biturbo

765 hp @ 7,500 rpm

800 Nm @ 5,500 rpm

Drive

rear wheels

7v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h in 2.8 seconds

top 330 km/h

Consumption (average)

12.3 l/100 km

280 g/km CO2, G label

Dimensions

4,600 x 2,161 x 1,193 mm (lxwxh)

2,670mm (wheelbase)

1,388 kilograms

72 l (petrol)

150 l (luggage)

Prices

€ 441,000 (NL)

€372,000 (B)