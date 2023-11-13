Both sides of the 3-7-59 theme are an homage to the 1995 Le Mans-winning McLaren F1 GTR, with its gray color scheme and “59” race number, and even the bright green dot displayed on the car takes us back to his participation in the GT1 class of the famous 24 Hours. Other paintwork details that tell the story of McLaren’s Triple Crown include hidden ‘Easter eggs’ that reference race-winning cars, select years in which McLaren triumphed in a Triple Crown event and the evolution of the McLaren logo, from the original McLaren Racing crest to the “Speedmark” used today. Taking inspiration from the McLaren M16D, the rear third of the 3-7-59 theme is predominantly matched to the orange color of the 1974 Indy 500 winner, and carries the same race number “3” in blue. On the race number side of the M16D, the orange paint transitions to the gray F1 GTR scheme via a swirling checkered flag effect, painted to perfection with incredible attention to detail. On the other side of the car, a very interesting pattern has been applied thanks to a new technique developed by MSO: a striking blue “splash”, inspired by the color of the race number and created with a vector process, runs across the car. This process uses a scanned sketch created on canvas as a template for the paint effect, which is then enlarged. The use of four shades of blue within the sketch gives it a three-dimensional look, while remaining completely flush with the surface of the car.

Interiors

Also on the livery were created distinctive silver leaf details, such as on the lower door of both sides of the 3-7-59 themed car, where the Triple Crown logo was applied using gilding techniques. The silver coat of arms also has a patina finish. The same emblem returns to the interior, embroidered in McLaren Orange on the headrests of the car’s standard carbon fiber racing seats and embossed on the center armrest. The seats feature an additional Triple Crown graphic etched into graphite Alcantara and are finished with contrasting white stitching. The interior also houses carbon fiber door trims painted with the same graphics found on the seats; a 12 o’clock marker painted on the steering wheel rim; and hand-painted carbon fiber extended shift paddles inspired by the red and white paint that adorns the nose of the 3-7-59 as a tribute to the McLaren MP4/2.

How the McLaren 750S changes with Triple Crown livery

Ultra-lightweight Satin Black Vortex alloy wheels wrap around alternating brake calipers finished in blue, red and Le Mans Gold, in a further nod to the three Triple Crown-winning cars. MSO engineers have also included new hidden and interactive features. Three QR codes have been placed within the livery – outside and inside – each providing a real-time portal to a web page detailing the car. Under particular light and at a certain angle, a reflected “3-7-59” pattern shines on the bracket that houses the LED running lights inside the headlight holder. And at the rear, an electrochromic MSO logo illuminates within the brake light mounted on the underside of the airbrake.