There probably wasn't a single person in the world who had a problem with how fast the McLaren 720S was. Except for the people who think that a Kia Picanto is too fast, but this is not the right website for them anyway. There was also no one who complained about the handling. And yet McLaren has only added some power to its replacement, the 750S, and shortened the gearbox ratios, so that it has a little more 'urgency' in a straight line.

The suspension has also been changed: the components themselves are now lighter and the incredibly smart software that controls each damper has been reprogrammed. That should make it about as comfortable as a 720S on your average commute, and almost as ferocious as a 765LT if you happen to feel like it.

The result is a car that almost borders on genius. No other supercar combines such an unreal amount of comfort and practicality with such fearsome levels of performance and handling. Only 30 percent of the McLaren 750S's components are new, compared to its predecessor. So you might be thinking, 'But wait, wasn't that old one almost as good? And why does the new one actually look almost the same?' Ah, yes, those are all valid questions.

750S does indeed look a lot like the 720S

First of all: don't start laughing at McLaren because they have only changed the appearance very mildly. The 720S may have been on the market seven years ago, but it still looks like a real spaceship. And look at the approach of other supercar manufacturers: the Lamborghini Huracán has undergone more renovations than Marijke Helwegen and a Ferrari F8 is simply a 488 with a different nose. And then the 488 itself was also a turbo-charged 458 Italia. From 2009.

Photo: © McLaren

Photo: © McLaren

Photo: © McLaren

Photo: © McLaren







The 30 kilo lighter 750S has slightly more downforce and improved cooling, but still looks fresher and more exotic than the much newer hybrid Artura. Oops. But it is in the details that Woking has really done its best. For example, in terms of build quality: ensuring that the butterfly doors do not leak and the dashboard never creaks. And finally, McLaren has a responsive, glitch-free touchscreen that acknowledges there is such a thing as Apple CarPlay.

What is still missing from the McLaren 750S?

No, he's not perfect. The lighter exhaust indeed produces the promised improved soundtrack on the way to 8,500 rpm, but at half throttle it is still flatulent. And it's a shame that the pocket in the armrest is just not big enough for your iPhone, especially now that you have a reason to plug it in. However, it is a lot more difficult to point out negative points here than with the 720S.

The engineers emphasize that numerous 'pain points' on the production line have been addressed, so that it is easier to build the 750S and it will not be a piece of grumpy in the McWerkplaats. The nose lift now goes up faster and far enough to actually get over a speed bump without an accompanying stomach-turning scrape. You can save all your favorite driving settings under one button, so you don't have to endlessly go through buttons and menus again and again. The warranty is now also transferable to another owner and there is a high-resolution camera to view the rear.

Is this poster material for the bedroom?

Maybe not necessarily. But while it has always been cool to see a McLaren drive by, owning one has certainly not always been a full-time fun. Many of the little things that caused increasing irritation now seem to be a thing of the past. Dead bodies, right? Only time can tell whether this is really the case.

In any case, owners have been listened to carefully and much has been done with their criticism. And now that the rest of the car is so complete and so damn good, it looks like owners of McLaren's latest V8 supercar can finally expect a user experience that matches the way their car looks and drives.

Specifications of the McLaren 720S (2024)

Engine capacity

3,994 cc

Engine type

V8 biturbo

Power

750 hp/551 kW, 800 Nm

Drive

rear wheels, 7v automatic

Acceleration

0-100 km/h in 2.8 s

Top speed

332 km/h

Consumption

12.2 l/100 km

Co2 emissions

276 g/km

Tank capacity

72 l (petrol)

Dimensions

4,543 x 1,930 x 1,196 mm (lxwxh)

Wheelbase

2,670mm

Weight

1,277 kg

Luggage

150 + 210 l

Price

€358,174 (NL)

€284,800 (B)