The Christmas holidays have led various enthusiasts, influencers and artists to create unedited versions of their supercars to take on the street to capture the attention of passers-by. In recent days we talked about a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ hand-painted by an Italian artist on the occasion of a Christmas car event in Japan, now we are instead facing a McLaren 720S completely covered in Christmas lights, which made it look more like a Christmas tree on wheels than to a supercar.

The Woking Bludger Christmas customization has been completed by influencer Alex Choi. The videos released on his official Instagram profile and on that of Ronin Projekts, the video maker who contributed to the project, show the 720S in question juggling the roads between skid marks and drifts that caused the tires to smoke excessively. The multicolored Christmas lights covered the supercar in its entirety, extending from the front splitter to the rear diffuser: the end result is a car so bright that you cannot even distinguish its bodywork in the dark. The Christmas-themed music mix at the base of the video does not prevent you from hearing the sound of the McLaren, emanating from a powerful engine 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 capable of delivering up to 720 HP of total power and 770 Nm of maximum torque, for a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 341 km/h.

Image: Instagram screenshots”Alex Choi“