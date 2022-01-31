A accident as spectacular as it is dangerous what happened on the roads of the United States to the owner of a McLaren 720S. The supercar from Woking sadly became the protagonist of a crash at over 190 km / h, with images of the impact that were captured by a surveillance camera of what appears to be the parking lot in front of a service area or a supermarket. . The driver of the car miraculously emerged unharmed from the impact between his own McLaren 720Sthe sidewalk and then a parked Toyota Camry.

As you can see from the video and photos of the car released on the Instagram page @supercarfails, the Woking car was almost completely destroyed, ending its crazy race against a house. In the clip included in the post released on social media, only the final part of the accident is seen, when the out of control McLaren 720S hits the curb first and then in a cloud of dust against the subcompact that was parked in the parking lot. The exact dynamics of what happened are not known but judging by the few frames, available from two different angles, the driver of the car must have lost control of his McLaren, ending up in a spin without being able to manage all the power of the vehicle. it stopped without any consequences for him and other road users.

Judging by the photo and the state of the McLaren 720S, the Woking supercar is unlikely to be repairable. It is truly impressive to see at what speed the British racing car passes within range of the camera, with the owner of the car getting really lucky. We remind you that driving the McLaren 720S is a V8 engine capable of delivering 720 horsepower (hence the name of the model), discharged only on the rear wheels and managed by a 7-speed double clutch gearbox. The resulting performance is record-breaking, cwith a sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 341 km / h.