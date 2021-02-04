NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) – The large US management consultancy McKinsey has accepted a high comparison because of its work for pharmaceutical companies in the marketing of addictive painkillers. McKinsey is paying $ 573 million to settle US lawsuits, according to court documents on Thursday. “McKinsey’s cynical and calculated marketing tactics helped fuel the opioid crisis,” announced New York Attorney General Letitia James.

McKinsey had come into the focus of the investigation because of his consultancy work for Purdue Pharma – the manufacturer of the pain reliever Oxycontin, which is notorious for its addictiveness – and its owners, the Sackler family. The comparison was followed by 47 states as well as the administrative district of Washington DC and five US territories. The civil proceedings against McKinsey are now being dropped.

Purdue agreed to a $ 8.3 billion settlement in a deal with the US government in October. Purdue has been accused of marketing pain relievers while masking the risk of addiction, thereby fueling the opioid epidemic. Whether the group can pay is unclear due to insolvency proceedings. Many US plaintiffs criticized the comparison as too slack.

McKinsey had advised Purdue and the Sacklers on the controversial marketing campaign and publicly apologized for its role in the opioid crisis in December. According to the CDC, the US epidemic has resulted in over 450,000 deaths from overdoses since the turn of the millennium and continues to wreak havoc in many regions of the country.