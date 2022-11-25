The French Financial Prosecutor’s Office opened two investigations into the role of consulting groups, including McKinsey, in the 2017 election campaign, which brought Emmanuel Macron to the Presidency, and the 2022 one, when he was re-elected. The accusing body tries to determine if tax fraud and “inadequate management of campaign accounts” occurred by the US company. The president affirmed that he was calm before the inquiry.

Two investigations by the French Financial Prosecutor’s Office attempt to determine whether or not the two presidential campaigns won by President Emmanuel Macron, in 2017 and 2022, received illegal financing.

The first inquiry refers to possible illegalities in the electoral campaign accounts. The alleged irregularities would have occurred through foreign consultancies, including the American company MacKinsey, as announced by the accusing body, on Thursday, November 24.

However, the Prosecutor’s Office indicated that the investigation was opened since last October and the statement in which the Prosecutor’s Office reported on the procedure did not directly mention Macron.

The local newspaper ‘Le Parisien’, citing anonymous sources, reported that the magistrates are focusing on the conditions under which some important contracts between McKinsey and the State were concluded after Macron’s election.

The second procedure alludes to suspicions of favoritism and reception, that is, having benefited from such favorable treatment.

In this sense, the prosecutors find out the context in which members of the consultancies that are targeted by Justice, and in particular McKinsey, participated – theoretically voluntarily – in Macron’s campaign to help him reach the Elysee.

Investigators are trying to determine whether or not that collaboration occurred in exchange for substantial contracts later for the company.

The investigations follow another opened last March by French financial prosecutors into suspicions of tax fraud by McKinsey.

That inquiry came two weeks after a French Senate report found the US consultancy had not paid tax on corporate profits in the country since at least 2011. The report also questioned the government’s use of private consultants.

At that time, the company responded that it “respects the French tax rules that apply to it.”

The so-called McKinsey case provoked criticism from the current president’s political opponents before the elections last June, in which he was re-elected.

“It is normal for Justice to do its job”

Questioned about the investigations, the French head of state assured this Friday, November 25, that he felt confident and calm.

The Judiciary will work “freely” and “will shed light on the issue (…) It is normal for Justice to do its job,” said the president.

Even Macron assured that he is not being subject to the judicial investigation and emphasized that he fears “nothing”. With a tone of irony, he pointed out that in his opinion he is not the center of the investigation, since neither his name nor that of his party appear in the statement from the Prosecutor’s Office.

French President Emmanuel Macron on April 2, 2022, during a political rally. © Ludovic Marin/ AFP

The preliminary report of the Senate investigation commission, published on March 16, on the growing influence of private consultancies in public policies assured that contracts between the State and the firms “multiplied” between 2018 and 2021, due to a record amount of more than 1,000 million euros last year.

The document also pointed to a possible tax fix for entities like McKinsey, which would have allowed them to avoid paying corporate taxes between 2011 and 2020.

The opposition immediately demanded the opening of an investigation into the links between the pro-government majority and the United States consultancy.

With EFE, AFP and Reuters