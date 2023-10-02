Juventus, father McKennie against Allegri: “Put Weston in midfield and Weah on the wing”

Juventus are back from a 0-0 draw against Atalanta: the Bianconeri are in the Champions League zone (third on par with Napoli, one point ahead of the Goddess) with the Milan-Inter duo trying to escape (+4).

Max Allegri has found the team’s balance at a defensive level (6 goals conceded in 7 games, taking into account among other things that 4 came against Sassuolo), with the attack sometimes running on alternating current (12 goals scored against 19 for Simone Inzaghi’s Inter). There is no doubt that the results on the pitch show the good work carried out so far by the Juventus coach.

However, there is no shortage of criticism from the fans on social media towards the Livorno coach. And one also comes from the USA from John McKennie, father of midfielder Weston. Commenting on social media on a post in which Juventus fans were asked for their opinion on Mr. Allegri’s actions, McKennie senior observed: “Put McKennie in midfield and Weah on the wing! They’ve shown they can play well together in their respective positions.”

