The first time Weston McKennie saw Cristiano Ronaldo, he almost took a hit, because he has always been a fan of CR7, but he certainly couldn’t make a fool of what would have been a teammate of his at Juventus. “The first time I saw Ronaldo I was walking into the physiotherapist’s room to go to my doctor – the Juventus midfielder told reporters from Dallas – and I saw him go out in his underwear. I thought, ‘OMG, it’s really him!’. But I did everything possible to behave normally and not pass for a total fan, because he would have been my teammate ”.

At that first moment of shock, another was followed, when the guy from Texas realized that he too has become famous, to the point that he can no longer go around Turin without the fans recognizing him and stopping him. . Which he still can’t get used to. “Obviously being at Juventus means being in the biggest club in Italy right now – continued the midfielder, who arrived on loan from Schalke last summer and is now Juventus outright – so every time I go to town, which is not I do often, I am stopped probably every 10 meters. Going out is one of the things I like to do. I love being outside, because I love interacting with people. But I also like to enjoy my privacy. Here in Dallas, when I go out, it happens every now and then that they recognize me, while in Italy it always happens, they even recognize me with the mask and hood. People follow you for like 200 meters, walk into the shops you walk into, put you in a corner and take pictures of you. I know this is part of my profession, but it’s also something that bothers me sometimes, when I want to be alone, enjoy a walk or take the dogs out. They too are recognizable now in Italy, so it’s a bit difficult to get out ”.