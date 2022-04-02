Allegri had given up his season, but the American is aiming for the Nations League with the USA and in the meantime wants to return to the field with Juventus: the May calendar offers realistic dates for his return to the field

McKennie’s season seemed over. Allegri himself, shortly after the first days after the injury remedied in Villarreal (on February 22 last), had associated him with long-term patients (Chiesa and Kaio Jorge) who will return to the field only next season. The recovery path has instead rekindled hopes, so much so that the American has not only targeted the last races of May, but would even like to be available again at the end of April. Although it will be necessary to effectively assess whether in the meantime the fracture of the second and third metatarsal of the left foot has been completely absorbed, to avoid further risks.

TARGET – See also McKennie, what a tile: out at least two months with a broken foot The footballer revealed his personal goal in an interview with CBS Sport Galazo. “Personally, when I said to return to the field in April, in my head, I meant that I would return to play or at least to train with the rest of the team,” he explained. Obviously there are many factors that have an impact on the return and many obstacles to overcome before returning, but my goal is to get back on the pitch. I am making a lot of progress and it seems to me a realistic forecast. Let’s hope so, the best thing for me would be to be back on the pitch as early as April and play a couple of games with Juventus before the end of the season and then prepare for the Nations League. ”

CALENDAR – The most real goal for McKennie is the eventual Italian Cup final, scheduled for 11 May next. It is unlikely that the American will be able to make it to the semi-final against Fiorentina (on 20 April) and it is very difficult for him to make himself available with Sassuolo four days later. First glimmers for the match against Venice on 1 May, with the return to the group in the previous week. A few more chances for Genoa in the following week (8 May). The last two league matches on the calendar are scheduled for May 15 with Lazio and May 22 with Fiorentina. In the coming weeks, the possible return date of the midfielder will be much clearer. See also Santiago Solari's 5 concerns with América ahead of matchday 3

April 2, 2022 (change April 2, 2022 | 11:06 am)

