After his Transfer to Juventus Turin Weston McKennie has said goodbye to Schalke and the fans. On Instagram he thanked, among other things, for the early and years of trust in the club. Now he wants to start in Serie A, where he will very likely stay.
After a few weeks, in which there was often back and forth about a possible next Weston McKennie club, there has been clarity for a few days: the young American will play for Juventus at least for the coming season. Schalke 04 will receive up to 30 million euros for the 22-year-old, divided into an immediate loan fee (4.5 million euros), a purchase option that will be mandatory due to the supposed Champions League qualification (18.5 million euros) and possible bonuses (seven million euros).
First of all, McKennie thanked his family, friends and advisors via Instagram, underlined by the pictures of the contract signing next to Vice President Pavel Nedved. Some Schalke fans expected that no real farewell would follow, but the US international followed suit on Tuesday.
On Instagram he was grateful to the club and the fans: “The trip with the S04 was definitely special and unforgettable. This club gave me an opportunity and believed in me from day one. It’s a big family and it will be for will always be a home for me. I would like to thank the fans, coaches, team-mates and everyone who work in and around the club for everything. ” He underlined his message with the hashtag “Once a Schalke always a Schalke”.
Since the purchase option, which becomes a purchase obligation when reaching the CL qualification, is likely to be a complete departure of the midfielder. He has been wearing the colors blue and white since 2016 when he moved from the academy of FC Dallas to the Royal Blue U19. He quickly made the leap to the professionals, for whom he was able to contest a proud 91 missions at a young age.
Even if McKennie was not one of the most consistent and consistent players at Schalke, he was more flexible than almost any other player. Especially in the pressing and switching game under ex-coach Domenico Tedesco, he was one of the most important players on the field. Under Andrea Pirlo he will now have to find and assume a completely new role at Juve. S04 in turn has to compensate for his departure in various ways.
