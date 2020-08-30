The deal is through: Weston McKennie is leaving FC Schalke and is switching to on loan for the time being Juventus Turin. The Italian record champion then has a purchase option for the US boy.
After persistent rumors about a move to Hertha BSC or the Premier League, this step comes as a surprise: McKennie wants to try his hand at Juventus Turin under the new coach Andrea Pirlo – very few fans would have expected such a high-profile address at that time.
According to official information, S04 will initially receive a loan fee of 4.5 million euros. For the coming summer, Juve has a purchase option worth 18.5 million euros – under certain conditions, the option can even become an obligation (payable in installments within three years). In addition, the Italians announced that in addition to the 18.5 million euros, a further seven million could be added as bonus payments. All in all, the total transfer fee ideally amounts to 30 million euros!
Schalke’s sporting director Jochen Schneider: “After talks with various clubs, the agreement with Juventus Turin makes the most economic sense for Schalke and the most attractive sporting one for Weston. Of course, the decision to give up a talented player like Weston is also part of the economic situation of our club We would like to thank Weston for his outstanding performance and wish him all the best and every success for his time at Juventus. “
