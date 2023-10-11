The Juventus midfielder is preparing with the US national team to challenge Germany. And then there will be the stars and stripes duel with Pulisic and Musah of Milan

After a good start to the season in the black and white jersey, for Weston McKennie, who seems to have taken possession of the right wing, relegating his friend and compatriot Tim Weah to the bench, now comes a fascinating match against Germany with Team USA (Saturday in Hartford , in Connecticut) for the player who entered European football in the Bundesliga. Not only is Wes already a leader in the national team, despite his young age, but he can return to play a role in midfield, in the heart of the game, which he prefers most. "I see myself as a number eight – underlines the former Schalke 04 – I like to be in the middle of the action both when attacking and defending. Honestly for me the best thing is to have freedom on a tactical level. I think I'm a player who has a good sense of position and who knows how to be found in the right place. In the national team we have a good counterfield with several versatile players capable of doing many things."

You seemed destined to leave Juve but now you have returned to being a very important player for Allegri. How did you experience the summer?

“Sometimes football is strange. I really wanted to stay in Turin to be able to prove that I was still capable of making a difference at this level. During the preparation I worked very hard, I’m not the type to hide when criticism or doubts arrive about me, in fact these things motivate me even more. Now I’m happy to have given some answers.”

You have subverted the hierarchies on the right wing with Weah, what is your relationship like?

"Tim and I are first and foremost great friends and we get along well both on and off the pitch. These are not just words, everyone is genuinely happy with the other's successes, there is no jealousy between us. We also have a special connection on the pitch and It was very nice to both start the derby on Saturday. I hope this can be repeated often."

When the national team break returns, there will be a stars-and-stripes AC Milan-Juve, with two Americans challenging two compatriots. Are you talking about it during the camp with Team USA?

“Yes, it’s a very good thing for American football but at the moment we’re focused on the two friendlies we’re about to face (Germany and then Ghana), we’re just talking about how to overcome the problems related to the time zone as soon as possible. We’ll certainly start to talk about it on the flight back to Italy.”

Speaking of AC Milan’s Americans, is it true that Pulisic confided to you that he was the one designated to go in goal after Maignan’s expulsion in Genoa?

"I think they opted for Giroud because of his height, however Christian, like many American players, is very athletic and I also think he has the best hands of his entire team, so I am convinced he would have done well in goal. Better this way, perhaps he would have even risked an injury and perhaps he would have been forced to miss matches with the national team."