Ric Flair took Randy Orton out of the ward in an ambulance. He was the last victim left to collect the bill from the ‘Killer of Legends’. During the last months, Orton attacked a lot of people and they all appeared in Clash of Champions to help Drew McIntyre. The WWE champion kept his title in a fight in which he arrived injured in the jaw. It was a fight with ambulances, therefore, the winner had to put his rival in it. It was more complicated, but since there was no disqualification Big Show, Christian and Shaw Michaels they went to greet the ‘Viper’. Necessary help also for the Scotsman, because even so Orton punished McIntyre harshly, who in fact got out of inside the ambulance to stay alive in combat. Karma returned it to Orton, who despite everything sold his skin dearly to Drew McIntyre.

Despite everything that happened in that duel, WWE wanted Roman Reigns and Jey Uso were the star combat. The lawsuit itself had little history. The Universal Champion is far superior and it proved. It wasn’t a ride and Jey had her chances but the beating was very clear. In fact, Jimmy Uso showed up (he had been injured for months) and threw in the towel because of the beating his brother was taking. “Tell the world that I am the king of the tribe,” Reigns told his cousin. When he had the fight won, the ‘Big Dog’ focused on the personal level, he wanted recognition. That, coupled with the position of the fight and that WWE would be interested in the Rock having a match against Roman at WrestleMania 37 (March 28, 2020) when played in Los Angeles … they make you dream. Maybe it’s just a cabal, pBut Clash of Champions may be the start of a family war that ends in this way. Is time of dream.

Outside of those two stellar matches, the duel that opened the PPV stood out. Sami Zayn is the new Intercontinental champion, for him it never stopped being,He beat Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles in a triple threat. The fight was with stairs and the three offered a thirty-minute fight that left the fans on fire. Everything happened. Jeff made his impossible flights (he jumped from a ladder on Zayn’s body, who was lying on another), Styles left us big movements and Zayn was the smartest. He took handcuffs out of his jacket. He attached Hardy’s earlobe with a ladder and attempted to attach Styles to the rope. AJ revealed himself and handcuffed Zayn on the other end. When Hardy tried to return, Styles went after him and That was used by the Canadian to remove the keys from his mouth, remove the handcuffs and unhook the belts. Ready and with quality, because the Canadian showed that when he wants to, he is a great wrestler.

Another great point of interest was the women’s roster. There were initial casualties. Shayna Baszler and Nikki Cross did not receive medical clearance to compete (Dave Meltzer claimed that they both had COVID, but it was not confirmed by the company.) Therefore, the defense that Shayna and Nia Jax had was postponed and Bayley came on stage. The SmackDown champion made a public challenge thinking that no one would respond. Asuka did. The Japanese put Bayley in trouble, who to avoid problems gave him a chair and was disqualified. She left satisfied, but Sasha Banks appeared to attack her. She is damaged and that did not allow her to harm her ex-friend, but she made her intentions clear.

Before raising your hand for that challenge, Asuka had defeated Zelina Vega, who has focused on her personal career and made a great image. It reached such a level that he earned Asuka’s respect, although Vega decided to attack him. For its part, Ángel Garza and Andrade without her now seem to understand each other better. They did a great role against Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford), but in a controversial action, the referee gave a valid count of three on Andrade that was not completed. It seems that Garza was injured and hence the strange ending can be explained. In the rest of the fighting of the night, Bobby lashley retained the United States Championship in a beautiful match against Apollo Crews and the duo formed by Cesaro and Nakamura rThey held the SmackDown tag team belts by beating Lucha House Party in the kickoff. Also, R-Truth he lost the Championship 24/7 to Drew Gulak and was able to regain it moments later.

Check the results and summary of the WWE Clash of Champions 2020