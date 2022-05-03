On SmackDown, Drew McIntyre He opposed being the next challenger for Roman Reigns. This Monday, on Raw, he continued to earn the position. The Scotsman, along with the RKBro’s (Randy Orton and Matt Riddle) interrupted The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) unified champion while they were talking. Drew focused on Roman and the Raw champions on SmackDown. Without a doubt, there could not have been a better preamble to the three-on-three lawsuit that they are going to have in WrestleMania Backlash (May 8). Will the former champion come out of there as a legitimate challenger? He will have to wait for this Sunday. At the moment his steps are correct.

On the other hand, there was also a 3 vs 3 on the women’s roster. Bianca Belair teamed with Liv Morgan and Asuka to defeat Becky Lynch, Sonya Deville and Rhea Ripley. None is scheduled for Backlash, so the story that comes out of here looks long. Meanwhile, yes, it will be in Backlash A.J. Styles. The ‘Phenomenal’ defeated Damian Priest and ensured that the former United States Champion cannot be in the ringsite helping Edge. Also, when he was attacked by both of them he saw how finn balor came to his aid. They also heated up their combat, although in their case only with the microphone, Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodeswho snapped at Freakin that “as long as he’s on Raw he’ll never be champion.”

As for the rest of the night, Nikki ASH snatched the Championship 24/7 to Dana Brooke behind the scenes, but mminutes later he lost it in the ring. Brooke, Tamina, Tozawa and Reggie tried to take the title away from her afterward and Dana asked Reggie for a divorce. For his part, bad return of Mustafa Ali. He wanted to settle accounts with The Miz, who was supported by Austin Theory. There was a disadvantageous match that Ali lost and as if that were not enough, Ciampa appeared to finish him off once he was touched. Who keeps crushing anyone who gets in front of him is Veer Mahan, which destroyed a local fighter. By last, Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable) and Kevin Owens they teamed up to defeat Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) and Ezekiel.