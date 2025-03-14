Rory Mcilroy prefers to focus on the game and ignore the incident in the field Florida TPC Sawgrass (United States) where the tournament is played these days The Players Championship. Hence his brief answer this Thursday to the questions of a journalist.

The reporter went to the world number 2 commenting on what happened on Tuesday. It was during the training round. At the exit of Hole 18, the Norwegian golfer sent the ball to the water. Suddenly, one of the numerous fans present shouted: “As in Augusta 2011!”reminding him of his collapse in the masters of that year (he led the tournament, but made several mistakes in the final round and ended 15º).

#Update – College Golfer Luke Potter was Booted from the Grounds Yesterday After Heckling Rory with a Reference to the 2011 Masters. Mcilroy Took His Phone +Had Him removed by Tour Security. “Look, I just made to Mistake, and I Take Ownership for It” pic.twitter.com/e5Oute3io5 – Nuclr golf (@nuclrgolf) March 13, 2025

After hitting a second Drive, Mcilroy, with the stick still in his hand, walked to the area from which the mockery came, occupied by two young fans. He went to one of them, the one who was looking at his mobile phone. “Can I see it?” He asked. And without waiting He took the device and walked away.

Later it was learned that the author of the boo was the other young man, who did not have his mobile in his hand. Is called Luke Potterand he is a golf player from the Texas University who attended The Players with his teammates, guests after having won a Junior tournament.









The code of behavior for spectators of the PGA Tour prohibits “making rude, vulgar or inappropriate gestures”, so Potter was expelled. “I made a mistake and I assume responsibility for it,” he said later to Golfchannel.com. I apologize and it will help me. Mcilroy is a great player and I wish him the best ».

The coach of the Texas University team, John FieldsHe added: «He has a knot in his heart. He was not aware that what came out of his mouth was going to have those consequences. Fields also revealed that Potter has written letters of apology to Mcilroy and the organizers.

Mcilroy returned the mobile phone And this Thursday he preferred to ignore the matter during the press conference after The Players day. “Can I ask you about the mischief of that boy in the training of the other day?” Inquired a journalist. “No, you can’t,” replied the Norirlandés. And smiled. “And why can’t I ask you that question?” The informant insisted. “Because I don’t want you to do it,” replied number 2 in the world while still smiling.

The reporter did not give up: «The matter is very curious because a young player was a young man. Are you surprised? Did you know?“Mcilroy did not give his arm to twist:” I am really happy of the tour I have done today. ” And the controversy settled.