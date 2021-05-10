The victory in the Wells Fargo Championship, his first in 18 months, allowed the Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy to return this Monday to the positions of honor in the world golf rankings, which continues led by Americans Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas and Spanish Jon Rahm.

McIlroy, who became world number one, had not won a tournament since the 2019 HSBC Champions in Shanghai. Now, his 19th career victory has taken him from 15th to 7th on the list, in addition to taking home a cash prize of $ 1,458,000 and 500 FedEx Cup points.

Mexican Abraham Ancer, second in Wells Fargo, one stroke behind the winner, rises to nineteenth place, the best ranking among Latin American players. His compatriot Carlos Ortiz ranks 54.

Dustin Johnson remains untouchable at the top of the world rankings with an average points of 10.5316, followed by Justin Thomas (8.6916) and Jon Rahm (8.5569).

From behind the American approaches the podium Bryson DeChambeau, who overtakes his compatriot Xander Schauffele to place fourth.

The South African Garrick Higgo, winner of the Gran Canaria Open, climbs 15 places to 51, just four behind Sergio García, second Spanish on the list, which rises one place to place in 46.