Dubai (WAM)

Professional golfer Rory McIlroy maintained the lead on the second day of the Dubai Invitational, at Dubai Creek Resort, by scoring 4 strokes above par, moving away by two points.

The world's second seed dominated the first day of the tournament yesterday, scoring 62 error-free points in a strong start to defending his title in the “Race to Dubai”, after he moved from a 4-point lead to a four-way tie, after water intercepted the ball twice before it reached the eighth hole. .

McIlroy took the lead with three birdie strokes on the back ninth hole, scoring 70 points, ahead of Germany's Yank Bull and Denmark's Jeff Winter, and leading by 10 strokes over par.

McIlroy said: “I think if you look at the 17 holes that I played, I found that I played well, no different from the way I played on the first day. Maybe I hit more shots, but the conditions became a little more difficult due to the strong winds. The greens were stable, and there were some mistakes on the eighth hole, but the good thing is that I am in the lead.”

The team matches saw Abdullah Al Naboodah lead by two shots, after contributing three birdies, and tied on 67 points alongside Pablo Larrazabal, before playing McIlroy in the final round.