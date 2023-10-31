Dubai (Etihad)

Rory McIlroy leads the list of stars participating in the inaugural edition of the Dubai Invitational, the latest global golf tournament, from January 11 to 14.

The second ranked player in the world and first in Europe is looking forward to starting the year well, when he returns again to Dubai, in the new event, within the DB World Tour tournament calendar, and continues for 4 days at the Dubai Creek Resort, and witnesses the usual professional competitions who compete in a 72-hole playing system. In conjunction with it, the amateur and professional “Pro-M” competitions will be held for 3 days.

The Northern Irishman tasted success in Dubai, winning 5 titles in different tournaments, and the 34-year-old player spends two consecutive weeks in the Emirates, to compete in the two DB World Tour tournaments, at the start of the 2024 season, as McIlroy tops the list of players participating in the “Dubai Invitational.” Within its inaugural edition, he then shifts his focus to the goal of making history, becoming the first to win 4 times in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, when he returns to defend his title at the Emirates Golf Club from January 18 to 21 next.

The Ryder Cup star is also ranked first in Europe, and has previously won the season title for the “Race to Dubai” classification, in partnership with Rolex on 4 occasions, including last year, and he currently leads the world rankings, for the DB World Tour, before heading to the Championship. DB World’s season-ending round takes place in Dubai in two weeks.

McIlroy said: “I am very excited to start my season by participating in the Dubai Invitational. I have always enjoyed returning to Dubai at the beginning of my season, and with the holding of the amateur and professional “Pro-M” competitions, and the tournament will be an enjoyable week.”

He added: “Dubai Creek Resort is considered a wonderful course, and given the support we receive in Dubai from the fans, I am sure that the event will provide another wonderful week on the golf calendar.”

The Dubai Invitational, which is part of the international series, is held once every two years in 2024, 2026 and 2028, and consists of 60 professional golfers on the DB World Tour and 60 amateur golfers.

Championship host Abdullah Al Nabooda said: “We welcome Rory McIlroy to the Dubai Invitational at Dubai Creek Resort. The UAE has played an important role in the global growth of golf, thanks to its world-class courses and enthusiastic golf community, and while we see the sport continuing to flourish here, McIlroy’s participation in the Dubai Invitational “It confirms the UAE’s position in the international golf scene.”