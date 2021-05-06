Golf has had its own ‘Super League’ attempt for years. The Premier Golf League, a project of an investment fund backed with Saudi money that, according to British and American media, has recently re-emerged after a period of silence with Multi-million dollar offers, of up to $ 30 million (almost 25 euros), for PGA stars like Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose or Phil Mickelson.

Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy was one of the first contacted back in 2014. “It’s been seven years and nothing has really changed. Maybe the source of the money has changed, or the people in charge, but nothing has happened. There are no sponsorships, no media deals, no player has signed, either. no manufacturer … “McIlroy recently criticized, that from the beginning he rejected this idea because he did not like the origin of the funds that would be used to pay the golfers’ contracts or the fact that he did not have total control of his own schedule.

The comparison with the for now also failed soccer Super League is inevitable: “If we remember what has happened recently in Europe, people can see what these things are for, which is to make money. That is fine if you are mainly into golf. to win a lot of money. If that’s what you want, do it and be happy. But I believe that the best players, or at least in my particular case, play to cement their place in history, their legacy, to win the majors and the best tournaments in the world “. For now none of the aforementioned players has made a different decision than McIlroy’s and this ‘Super League’ of golf is another toast to the sun.

That hasn’t stopped the PGA from reacting to what is a hostile takeover on its best players, however, with the so-called Player Impact Program (PIP).. The plan, a reward system for the most media and income generating members of the circuit based on novel metrics, would distribute very juicy checks and has been criticized by some specialized media such as GolfDigest. McIlroy, like Justin Rose, another of those tempted by the Premier Golf League, believes that it is a positive development: “I think Rose brought a good argument, which is that high tide raises all boats. If the best players are more involved in the circuit, that will help the rest of the members. “