The group dedicated to the production and marketing of citrus and fruits emerged from the union of Valencian companies Llusar and Torres promoted by the investment firm MCH, Iberian Premium Fruitscontinues its climb within the race in that sector to gain size with a new operation. The group hhas integrated into the also Valencian The Natural Hand.

The new acquired company is dedicated to production and marketing of quality persimmons and citrus fruits. Specifically, The Natural Hand, which has its headquarters in Albal (Valencia), has 35% of own production and exports to Asian countries since 2013which will allow the group to expand into new markets where it did not yet have a presence.

With this incorporation, Iberian Premium Fruits will add more than 1,200 hectares of own production between Spain and South Africawith an offer of more than 25 varieties of oranges and mandarins, as well as persimmons and other high-value-added products, within its growth strategy after the investment by MCH.

In this way, the company estimates a growth of 15% for the current 2024/2025 campaign, reaching 200 million euros thanks to this new integration. The company’s general director, Xavi Nolla, has expressed his satisfaction with this operation and highlights the company’s “firm purpose” of becoming the European leader in the production and distribution of premium fruits.

A sector in concentration

MCH entered the year 2021 in Llusarat a time of concentration in the citrus sector, in which Spain is one of the world’s largest producers. The union of Llusar and Torres took place in April 2023. A few months later, in June 2023, he joined group V-Ros, company specialized in leafy clementines. With the latest operation, the group increases its assets with greater specialization and a greater assortment of products.