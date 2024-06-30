UFC fighter Michael Chandler: McGregor will be ready to fight in August or September

Conor McGregor’s opponent, American Michael Chandler, has named the date of the Irishman’s return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). This is reported by the portal MMA Mania.

“I met with the UFC last night and we discussed some things. We always talk about Conor. People close to him know that he will be ready to fight me in August or September,” Chandler said.

Previously, UFC President Dana White spoke about McGregor’s return. “I don’t think about McGregor fighting anyone right now. I don’t have a time frame, I don’t have anything,” White said.

On June 14, it became known that the fight between McGregor and Chandler at UFC 303, scheduled for June 30, was officially canceled. The Irishman said that he broke his toe during training and decided to withdraw from the fight after consulting with doctors, the UFC and the team.