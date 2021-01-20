Irish mixed martial artist (MMA) Conor McGregor was accused of beating and demanded millions of dollars from him through the courts. ESPN reports.

The lawyer for the woman who claimed the injuries, Dave Coleman, explained that it was about the events of 2018. At the same time, the woman’s mother also filed a lawsuit in court, but no one officially brought charges against the athlete.

It is noted that the police conducted a thorough investigation and found out that the charges against the fighter were false. McGregor spokeswoman Karen Kessler said law enforcement officers questioned the plaintiffs, as well as multiple sources. She also stressed that the plaintiffs are aware of the inconsistency of the facts with the statements in the claims. The athlete himself denies the accusations.

McGregor has repeatedly found himself in the center of scandals, including after reports of sexual harassment by a fighter. For example, while on holiday in Corsica in September 2020, an Irish athlete was arrested after molesting a married woman while intoxicated.

The athlete will return to competing in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) on January 24. Dustin Poirier will be his rival.

McGregor is a former UFC champion in two weight classes.