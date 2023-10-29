Conor McGregor called the fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou wild

Irish mixed style (MMA) fighter Conor McGregor spoke about the victory of British boxer Tyson Fury over former champion of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Francis Ngannou. His words lead YouTube-TNT Sports Boxing channel.

McGregor called the fight wild. “Tyson didn’t hurt him by hitting him! Ngannou landed a beautiful shot that caught Fury in the back of the head. Tyson is a cool guy. He has a strong chin. And how strong Ngannou is,” said the Irishman, emphasizing that heavyweight boxing is very exciting for him.

On October 28, Fury defeated Ngannou in a heavyweight boxing bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The fight lasted ten rounds. The judges gave Fury the win by split decision.

Ngannou has 17 wins and three losses in mixed martial arts throughout his career. He held the UFC heavyweight championship.

Fury has 34 wins (24 by knockout), one draw and no defeats. He holds the World Boxing Council heavyweight championship belt.