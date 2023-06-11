McGregor shock: he beats the mascot and sends it to the hospital. What happened

Conor McGregor is making headlines again, for the wrong reasons. During halftime of Game 4 of the NBA Finals, the mixed martial arts legend knocked out Miami Heat mascot “Burnie” with a punch.

It was supposed to be a nice little curtain to promote a painkiller spray sold by McGregor. It ended up with poor “Burnie” lying unconscious on the ground while an indifferent McGregor sprays him with his product.

Conor McGregor knocked out the Miami Heat mascot 😭 pic.twitter.com/86RutVZ9d9 —Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 10, 2023

The man dressed as the mascot ended his evening in the emergency room of a nearby hospital. According to the TheAthletic website, he was discharged after receiving painkillers and is fine.

On the parquet Miami has remedied the third defeat of the series against Denver, with a score of 108 to 95: the Nuggets are now missing only one victory to take home the trophy.