McGregor reacted to the searches at Nurmagomedov’s school with the hashtag “Conor was right”

Former UFC champion in two weight classes Conor McGregor responded to the news about the searches at the school of his former rival Khabib Nurmagomedov with the hashtag “Conor was right”. He posted the corresponding message on his page on the social network X.

The Irish fighter reposted the news, adding a hashtag in the comments.

On Sunday, June 23, militants attacked Makhachkala and Derbent. Against the backdrop of the terrorist attacks, which claimed more than 15 lives, a counter-terrorist operation (CTO) regime was introduced in Dagestan.

Later, former Russian mixed martial artist (MMA) Khabib Nurmagomedov commented on the information about the connection between the terrorist who attacked Makhachkala and Derbent and the Eagles MMA martial arts school. The athlete confirmed that the terrorist trained at his school, but stressed that he only attended one training session.