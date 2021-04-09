Irish mixed style fighter (MMA) Conor McGregor insulted Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov on Twitter and deleted the post. The publication was noticed by The Sun.

McGregor, 32, again reminded Nurmagomedov of the incident that occurred in April 2018. Then the Irishman attacked a bus with athletes before the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) tournament. Nurmagomedov and his team were also in the transport.

In his message, McGregor joked about the fear of the domestic fighter, changing the words in the children’s song The Wheels on the Bus. In a modified version, the Irishman mentioned “crap Dagestanis” and soon deleted the post.

On April 1, in a verbal skirmish with fellow fighter Nate Diaz, McGregor also recalled the episode of the attack on the bus. Then he talked about the “mortal fear” of the domestic athlete.

McGregor lost to Nurmagomedov in their face-to-face fight in the fall of 2018. He could not deprive the Russian of the UFC lightweight title.

The Russian finished his career. On account of his 29 wins in 29 fights.