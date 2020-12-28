Conor McGregor has comings and goings. The Irishman is focused on his next fight. On January 23, he will face Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. On his social networks he transmits good feelings and it also seems a great moment personally, Since to congratulate his followers on Christmas he revealed that he is expecting his third child. Despite this, social media remains his downfall. Again he used his Twitter account to send a message to Khabib Nurmagomedov. Some tweets, yes, which he later deleted. Georgian journalist Giorgi Kokiashvili (Adjarasport) saw them and shared them on his networks.

“Robert Earl Britton is the man“Conor snapped. Supposedly that is a pseudonym used long ago by Ali Abdelaziz, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager.The manager did not take long to enter the cloth and did so with a photo of the Russian’s triumph over the Irishman and also reminded him of the rest of the big names that he also carries (Usman, Chimaev, Gaethje …). The Notorious followed the thread and published a duck right with the phrase: “It’s time for you to decide“And Abdelaziz replied with a new photo of Khabib hitting the Irishman and added that” he must be drunk. “

Without a doubt, with his tweets, although he ended up deleting them, McGregor wants to provoke Khabib into returning. The Russian retired after beating Gaethje, although now it seems that a possibility may be opened to see him again in the Octagon. As everything moves Khamzat Chimaev, one of the stars that is growing the most and who also belongs to Abdelaziz’s team raised his hand: “Don’t worry brother, I’ll break him for you“, he pointed. Another challenge that can be nothing. For now, Chimaev and McGregor will coincide on Fight Island, since the Russian will fight three days before the Irish.