McGregor insulted UFC champion Makhachev because of his criticism of the promotion’s ratings

Former champion of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Irishman Conor McGregor, severely insulted the organization’s Russian lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. This is what he’s talking about wrote on social network X.

Prior to this, Brazilian Charles Oliveira received a severe cut to his eyebrow during one of the sparring sessions before his fight with Makhachev. They were scheduled to have a rematch on October 21 at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi. Instead of Oliveira, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will compete. Makhachev commented on the replacement and emphasized that it doesn’t matter to a real champion who he fights in the octagon.

Later at a press conference, the Russian fighter criticized the rating without weight categories (P4P), the leader of which is now the heavyweight champion of the promotion, American Jon Jones. Makhachev called the P4P rating nonsense and declared a lack of interest in it.

“This guy is a dumbass. This is what happens when relatives sleep with each other and have a baby. This is the result,” McGregor wrote.

Earlier, Makhachev spoke about his plans in case of victory over Volkanovski. “To make history, I need a second title. I think I’ll even go to the fight [Леон] Edwards – [Колби] Covington,” he noted.