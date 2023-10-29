Conor McGregor said he would like to return to the Octagon in April 2024

Irish mixed style (MMA) fighter Conor McGregor announced the expected timing of his return to the Octagon. His words lead MMA Junkie.

McGregor said he would like to return to the Octagon in April 2024. “I would like it earlier, but I have to be realistic – I have to get back into normal athletic shape. For the sake of my fans,” he explained.

McGregor spent his last fight in the summer of 2021, losing in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) to American Dustin Poirier by technical knockout. The Irishman suffered a broken leg, from which he is still recovering.

McGregor, 35, is a former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion. In total, the Irishman has 28 fights, in which he won 22 victories and suffered 6 defeats.