Irish mixed martial artist (MMA) Conor McGregor agreed to a challenge from American Diego Sanchez. He wrote about this in his Twitter-account.

Sanchez, 38, announced that he would like to face the Irishman in his last fight of his career. McGregor admitted that he is ready to fight with the veteran of the Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC). In addition, the Irish athlete shared a correspondence with the head of the UFC, Dana White, which took place back in February. In it, McGregor tried to persuade the functionary to organize him a duel with Sanchez in Dublin.

Sanchez will compete at UFC 253 on Yas Island on September 27. The event itself will lead the middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa.

McGregor has already hinted at a possible return to MMA. The Irishman announced his retirement in June. McGregor is a former UFC two-weight champion.

Sanchez is a former UFC welterweight champion. He also became a contender for the lightweight belt.