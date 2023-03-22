One of the most important Irish footballers, but with a few vices too many. The parable of McGrath, the “God” at Aston Villa

More than 150 games with the Red Devils jersey. In Ireland he is a hero, and in Birmingham, when he wore the colors of Aston Villa, he was referred to as a ‘God’.

Paul McGrath spoke to The Telegraph about his past and his long spell at United. The Irishman played for the Red Devils from 1982 to 1989, before moving to Aston. The last years at United, however, were quite hectic, thanks to his problems with alcohol. Problems which, according to what was revealed by the defender, led Sir Alex Ferguson to a drastic decision:

“He let me into his room and told me he wanted me to stop gambling and go back to Ireland. She would have given me 100k. I was thinking about it because in those days 100k was a lot of money.“Then there was an opportunity to play for Aston Villa and I jumped at the chance”McGrath with the Villans boasts more than 250 appearances. See also Real Madrid vs Elche: schedule, TV channel in Spain, Mexico and South America, online streaming and lineups

March 21, 2023

