A light aircraft bound for Costa Rica disappears from radar. “McFit” founder Rainer Schaller is on board with his family. Many questions are still open.

Limón – The private jet was on its way to dream beaches in the Caribbean, then communication broke off. The machine disappeared from radar 25 miles from Limón International Airport. Six passengers and one pilot are said to have been on board the Piaggio P-180 Aventi II, registration D-IRSG. Including the “McFit” millionaire Rainer Schaller and his family. Shortly before the crash, Schaller is said to have been online on WhatsApp.

A day after the accident, coastguard rescue teams found wreckage, seats and several pieces of luggage in the sea. The bodies of an adult and a child were then recovered. The authorities ruled out finding more survivors. The weather conditions are difficult. The search had to be temporarily suspended due to persistent rain.

The cause of the plane crash is still unclear. Experts suspect an engine failure. The aircraft did not send out a distress signal upon contact with water. In addition, the private plane had no black box on board. It is therefore important to find the fuselage of the machine in order to advance the investigation into the cause of the crash.

“McFit” founder Rainer Schaller missing – what questions are still open

The private jet disappeared from radar around 6:53 p.m. on Friday (October 21). The machine had previously started in Palenque (Mexico) after a short stopover. But why did the plane make this stopover? The private jet could have made the flight from Vera Cruz to Limón without a break. An aviation expert considers the stopover to be “unusual,” reports the Focus. The detour on the flight route is also incomprehensible. After 20 minutes, the machine turned 90 degrees over Chiapas, as per data from the flight data portal flight radar can be seen.

The timing of the flight:

The business plane took off from Vera Cruz (Mexico) on Friday (October 21, 2022) at 12:54 p.m.

At 1.48 p.m. the plane landed – after around 50 minutes – in Palenque (Mexico) for a stopover.

At 4:22 p.m., the Piaggio took off again in Palenque.

At 6:53 p.m., the private jet disappeared from radar shortly before its scheduled landing at Limón International Airport.

Costa Rica: “McFit” founder Schaller crashed with a private plane – why was there no co-pilot on board?

The plane involved in the accident is a Piaggio P-180 Aventi II with the registration D-IRSG. The letter D stands for Germany. The I designates twin-engine aircraft weighing between 2000 and 5700 kilograms. What stands behind the abbreviation RSG is initially unclear. RSG could stand for the RSG Group, whose founder and managing director is Rainer Schaller. However, the owner of the machine is not yet known. The media brought a Berlin entrepreneur who is said to live in Switzerland into play.

The pilot of the private plane was Swiss. He is said to have been 66 years old, reports Le Newliste. The pilot was considered very experienced. However, there is said to have been no co-pilot on board the accident machine. Experts also consider this to be unusual. At the time of the tragedy, the plane was carrying McFit founder Schaller, 53, his partner, 44, and their two children, and another 40-year-old man, according to official reports.

It is still completely unclear what actually happened on board the machine. The fuselage of the private plane has not yet been found (as of Wednesday, October 26). (ml)