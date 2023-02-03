The North Atlantic alliance should move from metered deliveries of weapons to Kyiv to a “big bang” – the simultaneous transfer of a large amount of military equipment. He wrote about it in a column for the magazine foreign affairs former US Ambassador to Moscow Michael McFaul.

“Instead of providing [ракеты] ATACMS in March, [беспилотники] Reaper in June and jets in September, NATO should go for a big bang,” McFaul noted in a January 30 article.

He stressed that this should be done on the anniversary of the beginning of the special operation – February 24, in order to have the appropriate psychological effect.

Russian Ambassador to Washington on February 1, Anatoly Antonov, said that the United States is not in the mood for a diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, we are talking about “maintaining a controlled heat.”

For his part, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the same day indicated that the supply of weapons to Kyiv could create conditions for a “peaceful settlement of the conflict.”

At the end of January, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov pointed out that the cynical games with the supply of weapons to Kyiv would end badly for those who play them. He noted that the United States is considering Ukraine as a testing ground for its military equipment.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine after the start of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.