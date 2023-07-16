There was a time when
I thought if I won Wimbledon
nothing was going to be the same. In 1984 I
i realized i was playing
as he thought he should. got
a tremendous record, although not
i was enjoying it
everything I would like
With the victory against Connors in 1984
McEnroe got his third and last title
singles at Wimbledon
McEnroe defended the title and played his fourth
consecutive final at the ‘Cathedral of Tennis’.
Connors exhibited some good tennis, but the game
aggressive and energetic ‘Big Mac’ liquidated
the final in 80 minutes.
Connors only got 13 points
in the first of three sets. McEnroe
He closed the partial with a direct kick.
McEnroe finished the first two sets
with only 2 unforced errors
McEnroe’s rival improved somewhat in the second
partial, but showed discomfort returning
services of the champion
Connors’ first-place percentage
remained at just 52.6% compared to
to the resounding 85.7% of McEnroe
McEnroe achieved excellence by changing
the address of the services you received
drive. He finished the game accumulating
nine aces on second serve. Connors
ran out of options.
Duration and final result
1 hour and 20 minutes
