On the other side of the screen, John McEnroe (Wiesbaden, Germany; 63 years old) answers for three quarters of an hour the questions asked by a small selection of international media, including EL PAÍS. One of the reporters, Dutch in this case, reminds the American that he played his last game as a professional precisely in Rotterdam, when he lost against the Swede Magnus Gustafsson in 1994; At the same time, he points out that the first final that he played against Björn Borg was also there, and that in 1998 he went to the city to play a concert. “Yes, it’s not easy to remember, but it’s true, I was there… Of course, that day my wife told me to stop, huh? But if you want, in the end I can play a song ”, he jokes as he picks up a guitar and makes a feint of plucking.

Today, McEnroe, wrapped in a lumberjack’s shirt, works as an analyst of Eurosport –a channel that offers extensive coverage and broadcasts the Australian Open in its entirety– and is surely the most recognizable voice on tennis broadcasts. She answers with pleasure, expands and gets wet. His sport is his life, and he knows every ins and out of the circuit and all its features. During the conversation, which takes place when the tournament has already warmed up and has taken shape with the development of the first rounds, the North American refers to a series of key names. Among them that of Rafael Nadal, who got out of the tournament in the second season and located at the umpteenth sports crossroads.

“Obviously, at 36 years of age, the body goes as far as it goes, and at some point it will say enough is enough. Will it be this year? Who knows. The next one? One wonders how much more he can give at this level… And he doesn’t want to resign himself to being number 10 or 20 in the world. I think that when he sees that he is no longer around to win big, then he will leave him. You have to be very daring to rule him out now, ”says McEnroe, taking into account what he achieved last year, when he added two more majors and won a couple more titles. So, what perspective does the tennis player have, insistently punished by injuries in recent times?

‘It amazes me that you’re still so hungry. If his health fails him, the right thing would be to retire, but they also tell me that he wants to continue playing, even two, three or four more years. I have heard arguments for and against. Obviously, Rafa is incredible for this sport because of everything he has done. I think that in the end everything will depend on his health, that he sees himself capable of continuing playing, because he will not lack hunger. The other players should look at him, the same way I looked at Jimmy Connors, and he would say to me: ‘this guy tries harder than anyone I’ve ever seen, I have to try harder’. If I were playing today, I would look at Rafal Nadal every day and I would convince myself that I have to work as hard as he does. I don’t know anyone who puts so much of his part.

Out of combat the Spanish, the spotlight is now concentrated on Novak Djokovic. The Serbian has returned to the tournament after being arrested and deported last year for trying to enter Australia illegally, without having been vaccinated. “You have to give him credit for standing firm in his position. It’s admirable that he didn’t break down and give in. Maybe he will end up costing him the record for the biggest wins, but we don’t know yet, we will have to wait. You have to recognize his mental strength to deal with all this matter, I have always had a lot of respect for what he does ”, he explains; “When he gets one thing in his head, it’s very hard to make him change course. He made a decision that few players would be able to make, myself included. I would have already given up playing, without further ado. I respect his decision, and with everything that happened he was able to win Wimbledon. Now, if he comes in with the right mindset, something tells me it’s going to be very difficult to beat him. He has a little problem with his leg, but I hope everything is fine”.

For now, Nole has resolved his first two appearances with a neutral countenance. “It seems that she has arrived with her head settled and that she has forgiven to the tournament or to the Australian authorities”, points out the extenista. “And now he has enough to worry about with the other players and with his own health. He is not so young anymore. They are 35 years old, he cannot be misled. His motivation, and he’s open about it, is that he wants to hold the record for the biggest wins and be considered the biggest. He doesn’t hide. Rafa prefers to be more discreet, it is to go little by little. They are different personalities, but he has done very well for each one with his recipe, ”he adds.

The American emphasizes that during the last two decades, the command of the Serbian, Nadal and Roger Federer – retired since September, at the age of 41 – has barely admitted discussion. “We always think that their time has come this time, but they keep winning extensions over time,” he recalls. However, last year there was an “incredible breath of fresh air” with the promotion of Carlos Alcaraz, who “unfortunately”, says McEnroe, was unable to play in Melbourne due to a last-minute muscle injury and “it’s a shame”.

However, the appearances of the Murcian in the final stretch of the season – in which he played 70 games, losing steam from September – raised some doubts regarding the physical and mental demands. For what is this?

– He won the US Open and is the youngest number one in history, that says it all. He experienced an incredible change, and in almost everything for the better. He is an incredible talent, but I just hope his health is with him. There have been many games and everything has gone very fast, so he was probably short of breath. He hoped that he would play in Australia, and he also hoped that he would stop playing at the end of the season so that he could take a break mentally, because he is 19 years old. It’s a pity he’s not in Australia. He looks like he got injured in training, or was dragged from before. Every good tennis fan should hope this guy is around for the next decade.

The Spaniard is the great reference among the new batch of players, in a sport that turns the page and demands charismatic representatives, such as McEnroe himself and the indecipherable Borg, his great rival.

“It cannot be denied that Alcaraz has a lot of personality; nor that Nick Kyrgios has a lot of personality; You see Holger Rune and he moves like he’s the king of the roost. I think that Netflix wants to do something similar to what has been done with Formula 1, with images of what happens behind the scenes, so that we know the players better ”, he points out. “And that is the key to our sport: you need people with personality. No one can say that Djokovic or Nadal don’t have it, and Federer’s charisma falls by the wayside. We have to do a better job of marketing and encourage tennis players, both men and women, to express themselves more. We always look back to the old days, which seem so wonderful to us, but we have to open our eyes and realize that very good things are happening in tennis right now.

In times of change, to Big Mac He is asked what he thinks of the latest twist regarding the Davis Cup after the break between Kosmos and the International Federation (ITF). And, without mincing words, sentence. shocked?

— I don’t know whether to say that I’m impressed or, directly, depressed. When I was young Davis was hugely important, I was encouraged to get a scholarship from a university to play it, whereas now it seems the competition is in the hospice. It’s incredible how everything has gone to hell, but it doesn’t surprise me either because I’ve been listening to stories for a couple of years so I don’t sleep. How much time left? We could spend a long time on this topic. We have witnessed a mutilation. It has been a very sad spectacle. Now there are other events and people realize that there are other team competitions that are very important, and Davis seems to be the least important. Even the Laver Cup [propulsada por Roger Federer y su agente] it is very interesting. Now they have organized an event here in Australia [la United Cup, estrenada hace dos semanas]there are too many… That the agreement between Kosmos and Davis broke down does not surprise me at all, because it was not working for either party.

