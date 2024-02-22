













McDonalds will have an original anime from the studio that animated Naruto









The McDonalds and Studio Pierrot anime has a premiere date of February 26, 2024. It seems that there will be a lot of play with the idea of ​​the franchise in anime which, due to industry rights, usually modifies the network's logo in the series.

Due to this, now the franchise itself will modify its original logo to make the new anime.

Acky Bright will be the Japanese artist who will design the new character models for the products that come out after the series – such as reusable bags.

“WcDonald's” will be the brand that McDonalds itself promotes in the new shorts. This is used in several anime series when the franchise is parodied.

Source: Studio Pierrot

We recommend you: They transform Sephirot into Ronald McDonald with this mod for Final Fantasy 7 Remake

How many episodes will the new McDonalds and Studio Pierrot series have?

The brief synopses of the episodes along with their titles have already been officially released.. Check out the list of four chapters below:

• WcDonald's race – action: A pair of rivals also have a brotherly bond after so long. At this moment they must face each other in an epic race to WcDonald's.

• Love from the other side of the cabin – romance: The protagonists will discover that the sauce WcDonald and WcNuggets are not the only perfect combination.

WcDonald and WcNuggets are not the only perfect combination. • WcNuggets Space Frontier 3000 – mecha: A team of WcDonald pilots is on a mission to protect the last WcNugget against an ominous force.

• The wisdom of salsa – fantasy: Three women are transported to a distant land to unravel the mystery surrounding salsa before it disappears from the world.

The delivery of the anime series will be truly complete and proposes four genres: action, romance, mecha and fantasy. It will have everything!

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)